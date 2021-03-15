Congress launches probe into multibillion-dollar ‘clean coal’ tax credit

Over the past decade, a who’s who of American companies have reaped at least several billion dollars in benefits from investing in refined coal operations.

Just last year, some 150 million tons of refined coal was burned in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Producers get a tax credit of $7.30 for each ton burned.

Beneficiaries include global insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Detroit utility DTE Energy Co., Boston-based Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. Inc., pharmaceutical giant Mylan NV and Waste Management Inc., according to disclosures reviewed by Reuters.

The Internal Revenue Service, which oversees the tax credit program, allows the companies to qualify by testing relatively small amounts of refined coal in a laboratory once a year, in lieu of real-world emissions measurements at power plants, the Reuters Special Report found.

The tax credit is due to expire at the end of this year, but Congress could vote to extend it.

Doug Howell, the chief financial officer of Arthur J. Gallagher, is holding out hope that they will.