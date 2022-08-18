 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction starts on 144 new apartments in Lake Saint Louis

  • 0
Digital rendering of Lake St. Louis apartments

Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital are leading the development of 144 apartments in Lake St. Louis. The development is expected to open in late 2023. 

 Courtesy of Rosemann & Associate

LAKE SAINT. LOUIS — Developers have started construction on 144 apartments in Lake Saint Louis. 

Local developers Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital are building a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments that will average 825 square feet to 1,135 square feet, at 3230 Technology Drive off Highway 40. 

The project is located southeast of The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis shopping center. 

The apartments are expected to open by late 2023, according to a release. 

Sister company Midas Construction is building the project, and Rosemann & Associates is the architect. The apartments will be managed by Des Peres-based 2B Residential. 

The Lake Saint Louis development marks the third project Midas and Mia Rose have collaborated on; the two firms also are building apartments in St. Peters and Ellisville. 

People are also reading…

St. Charles County reported a 97.4% apartment occupancy rate as of mid-year, flat compared to the same period last year. Average rent grew 14% to $1,299, according to the latest research from commercial real estate firm Berkadia.

Overall, the St. Louis region reported a 96.2% occupancy rate, also flat, with average rent growing 9.7% to $1,179, Berkadia data shows.  

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Flooding high lights cost of climate change for St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News