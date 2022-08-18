Construction starts on 144 new apartments in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Developers have started construction on 144 apartments in Lake St. Louis.

Local developers Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital are building a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments that will average 825 square feet to 1,135 square feet, at 3230 Technology Drive off Highway 40.

The project is located southeast of The Meadows at Lake St. Louis shopping center.

The apartments are expected to open by late 2023, according to a release.

Sister company Midas Construction is building the project, and Rosemann & Associates is the architect. The apartments will be managed by Des Peres-based 2B Residential.

The Lake St. Louis development marks the third project Midas and Mia Rose have collaborated on; the two firms also are building apartments in St. Peters and Ellisville.

St. Charles County reported a 97.4% apartment occupancy rate as of mid-year, flat compared to the same period last year. Average rent grew 14% to $1,299, according to the latest research from commercial real estate firm Berkadia.

Overall, the St. Louis region reported a 96.2% occupancy rate, also flat, with average rent growing 9.7% to $1,179, Berkadia data shows.