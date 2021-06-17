Construction starts on 'workforce' housing near The Grove

ST. LOUIS — Green Street Real Estate Ventures has started construction on two new apartment developments, one of which will offer rent that is below the market rate.

The $40 million Union at the Grove will have 168 apartments across six buildings on Hunt, Vista and Norfolk avenues, between Newstead and Taylor avenues, just east of Kingshighway in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. About half of the Union apartments will have "attainable rents," meaning rent that is below the market average but above the threshold for low-income housing. It's also known as workforce housing. The properties are within walking distance from Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, Cortex and the Washington University medical campus.

Green Street said it is putting funds from a 10-year tax abatement it received into the newly formed Newstead West Community Improvement District. Those funds will be used to do $3 million worth of infrastructure improvements, like street resurfacing and new sidewalks, in the neighborhood. The project, with funding from Colliers International, is expected to open next spring, according to a release.