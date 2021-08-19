Construction to start on 204-unit apartment complex in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK — Construction will start in October on a 204-unit apartment development in Valley Park.

Chesterfield-based Mia Rose Holdings is partnering with entrepreneur Jim Cook to develop the project, called 44 West Luxury Living, on 10 acres at Meramec Station Road and Interstate 44.

The development will feature 60 two-bedroom units and 144 one-bedroom units across five buildings. The two-bedroom units average 1,020 square feet and the one-bedroom units are approximately 780 square feet, according to a release.

It's expected to open by fall 2022.

The general contractor is Wright Construction, the architect is Rosemann & Associates and the engineer is Premier Design Group. The property manager will be 2B Residential.

Led by Tom Kaiman, Mia Rose's other projects include The Junction mixed-use development in Wentzville and the Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield.

