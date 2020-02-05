Contour Airlines to launch daily nonstops to Indianapolis from Lambert

LAMBERT AIRPORT — Contour Airlines on June 10 will launch twice-daily direct flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Indianapolis — a location air travelers here can now access only via connecting in other cities.

Lambert officials on Wednesday said Contour, which is based in Smyrna, Tennessee, will operate flights to the Indiana city at about 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Return flights will land at about 9:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"This is another city that we are excited to bring back as a nonstop destination for our region because of the demand from our travelers and our business community," Lambert director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said.

Contour will use 30-seat planes for the flights to Indianapolis, which will be the second destination served from here by the airline. Contour, operating out of Terminal 1, already offers service from Lambert to Fort Leonard Wood.

To mark the new service, Contour is offering an introductory one-way fare of $99.

