Contractor to lay off 146 workers at GM plant in Wentzville
Contractor to lay off 146 workers at GM plant in Wentzville

GM now says it will support union at new battery factories

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors now says it will support efforts by the United Auto Workers union to organize employees at two U.S. electric vehicle battery factories that it's building in Ohio and Tennessee with a joint-venture partner. The company's statement Tuesday, May 25, 2021 about the plants departs from its past stance that the joint venture, called Ultium LLC, would decide on a bargaining strategy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

WENTZVILLE — A contractor working at the General Motors Co. assembly plant here will lay off 146 employees, according to a notice the company filed with the state this month.

The layoffs by Leadec Corp., which provides cleaning services at the plant, were prompted by GM ending its contract with the company, said Fred Jamison, president of United Auto Workers Local 2250 that represents some of the Leadec employees. 

Those Leadec union members will be able to work for the new cleaning company due to a succession clause that grandfathers them into the new contract, Jamison said.

It's not clear who the new cleaning company will be. 

