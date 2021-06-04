Contractor to lay off 146 workers at GM plant in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE — A contractor working at the General Motors Co. assembly plant here will lay off 146 employees, according to a notice the company filed with the state this month.

The layoffs by Leadec Corp., which provides cleaning services at the plant, were prompted by GM ending its contract with the company, said Fred Jamison, president of United Auto Workers Local 2250 that represents some of the Leadec employees.

Those Leadec union members will be able to work for the new cleaning company due to a succession clause that grandfathers them into the new contract, Jamison said.

It's not clear who the new cleaning company will be.

