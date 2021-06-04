Contractor to lay off 146 workers at GM plant in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE — A contractor working at the General Motors Co. assembly plant here will lay off 146 employees, according to a notice the company filed with the state this month.
-
After difficult, violent summer of 2020, downtown St. Louis at a crossroads
-
Anheuser-Busch to give away free beer when US hits vaccination goal
-
MLS stadium takes shape as neighborhood awaits more development
-
Cardinals open Ballpark Village coworking space, buck downtown office trend
-
Boeing, lawmakers again fight to keep new Super Hornets in St. Louis
The layoffs by Leadec Corp., which provides cleaning services at the plant, were prompted by GM ending its contract with the company, said Fred Jamison, president of United Auto Workers Local 2250 that represents some of the Leadec employees.
Those Leadec union members will be able to work for the new cleaning company due to a succession clause that grandfathers them into the new contract, Jamison said.
It's not clear who the new cleaning company will be.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.