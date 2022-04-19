Convention center costs raise questions for County Council, draws critic back to fray

ST. LOUIS — Members of the St. Louis County Council and an influential business owner are raising concerns about a plan to expand the downtown convention center after officials on Monday approved negotiating a contract with a company that bid 50% more than the estimate for the first half of the project.

St. Louis County Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who since August has held up final approval of the county's half of bonds for a project originally billed at $210 million, on Tuesday reiterated her promise to hold a final vote on the bonds tonight. She has added $40 million to the package to pay for a North County recreation center she said was promised as part of a 2019 deal for the county's support.

On Monday, a panel of St. Louis, St. Louis County and tourism officials voted unanimously in favor of St. Louis County-based Ben Hur Construction Co.’s $124 million bid, which was $40 million more than the $83 million project planners had anticipated. The panel called for including "negative change orders" of at least $8 million "in which the scope of the project will not change."

The ballooning costs revealed Monday, though, alarmed council Republicans Tim Fitch and Mark Harder, who had planned to support Days' bill. They said Tuesday they wanted to delay a final vote on the bond package until they could answer questions about how the cost overrun would affect the projects. They questioned whether the county would be required to take on more debt to finance the convention center expansion and whether that would diminish the tourism and recreation tax proceeds currently set aside for the recreation center.

“There’s more questions than answers at this point and so we’ve got to figure this out in light of the new information that was just given to us,” said Harder, of Chesterfield. “If we have to hold this again, we have to hold this again."

And politically connected construction executive Bob Clark is again mounting a campaign to kill the project in favor of a new design.

“As a real estate developer, if I put a project out on the street and I got one bid back, I absolutely think I can do better than that," Clark told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.

Clark, who founded construction and development firm Clayco in St. Louis, mounted an opposition campaign against the project last summer with prominent local lobbyist Jeff Rainford, the longtime chief of staff for former Mayor Francis Slay. Clark said he always believed the project's design was ill-conceived and that he told regional leaders as much but went public as the project neared final approval.

Rainford said last week that he had stopped "actively" fighting the project, though Clark's opinion of it hadn't changed. But after Monday's revelation, Clark said he's rejoining the fight.

“If this isn’t a shocking wake up call for everybody, nothing will be,” Clark said. “I would think any civic leader downtown would be raising their eyebrows.”

Kitty Ratcliffe, who leads the Convention and Visitors Commission that operates the convention center, said Ben Hur had already agreed to reduce its bid by $8 million and suggested the cost could be reduced even more as their contract is finalized.

Clark scoffed at that.

"Change orders usually go up which is going to be the case here, too," he said

Many unknowns

Clark is back in the U.S. after President Joe Biden appointed him the United States Commissioner General at Expo 2020 Dubai, a world expo that recently wrapped up in the United Arab Emirates. Clark and his companies are major donors to area politicians and are behind some of the region's largest development projects.

Clark said he had emailed St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday night to say he was "dismayed" and "shocked" that city, county and Convention and Visitors Commission officials would move ahead with only one bid.

St. Louis and St. Louis County had agreed to split the $210 million expansion cost, using hotel tax revenue freed up with the retirement of debt issued to build the Dome at America's Center, where the NFL Rams used to play. The convention center project has strong support from labor unions and hotel interests. Page as well as Mayor Tishaura O. Jones are backers.

Around the time Clark's opposition surfaced, Days, the council chair, held up final approval of the county's share of bonds while she figured out a way to finance a North County rec center.

Last week, St. Louis County Budget Director Paul Kreidler said he believed the county’s hotel tax fund could cover the additional $40 million in debt for the North County rec center.

But Kreidler said Tuesday it wasn’t clear how the cost overrun for the convention center expansion would affect the equation. He said he was waiting to hear from the city, which is handling the bidding, about whether it would reduce the scope of the project or ask the county to take on more debt.

“There’s just too many unknowns at this point,” he said.

'Wrong project'

Clayco and a longtime associate of Clark, Larry Chapman, helped Days come up with the $40 million cost estimate and a preliminary design for the recreation center.

Asked why he would help with that, in essence moving the convention center project forward, Clark said they were two "separate issues." He said Clayco often does pro bono planning and architecture work for governments and said there would be a "clear line" so his company wouldn't "participate in the bidding or the profit stream" of the rec center project.

“There’s been some insinuations that I’m in this for the money, that I’m gonna make some kind of profit," Clark said. “I just think from a civic and business perspective, it’s the wrong project at the wrong time.”

Clark and Chapman have a financial interest in the Bottle District, just north of the Dome and convention center. Clark has released preliminary renderings of a redesigned convention center that is built on part of the undeveloped Bottle District land he and Chapman have a stake in with Paul McKee's Northside Regeneration. The Bottle District is somewhat cut off from downtown by the Dome, which Clark said should be demolished.

But Clark said any suggestion that his motives were driven by that financial interest are "absolutely not true" and that he told former Mayor Lyda Krewson as well as Jones he would donate some of the Bottle District land for a larger convention center.

“Clayco and Bob Clark are doing just fine without making any money around the downtown area," he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jacob Barker Jacob Barker is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291 Follow Jacob Barker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today