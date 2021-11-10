Convention center design moves ahead, but major construction on hold amid St. Louis County Council impasse

ST. LOUIS — The $210 million expansion of the downtown convention center, delayed by a political impasse in St. Louis County, is now bumping up against the holiday season, likely delaying construction bids until next year.

Even if there’s a breakthrough and the St. Louis County Council votes to issue $105 million in bonds covering its half of the project cost, bids on the complicated construction project are unlikely to come until after the holidays, a construction consultant with Kwame Building Group told St. Louis and St. Louis County officials overseeing the project Tuesday.

Time is of the essence for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, the region’s tourism agency that oversees the America’s Center Convention Complex. CVC chief Kitty Ratcliffe has warned that the region faces some $100 million in lost spending from conventions that were banking on a revamped convention center by late 2023.

“If we don’t move this in the next week or two, we’re going to hit the holiday timeline for bidding and that’s going to slow the project down even further,” Ratcliffe said at the meeting.

Convention groups are hesitating to book 2024 and beyond until the project starts. “They want to see a shovel in the ground,” Ratcliffe said.