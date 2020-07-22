Convention center expansion still on hold after board cancels meeting. Again

“I would say it’s improper calling it canceled because it was never properly scheduled," Pruitt said.

But Steve Conway, Krewson's chief of staff, said the mayor's office had "written confirmation" from the comptroller's office that it supported calling the meeting. He said the mayor's office is "inclined" to move ahead with the bond issue, but will leave it to the board to decide.

Pruitt also pointed out that Budget Director Paul Payne had doubts: Payne, who sits on the board but does not work for any one political office, called the timing "not good," according to an email provided by Pruitt that Payne sent Monday to the city counselor's office. Rating agency Moody's is in the process of reviewing city finances, Payne wrote, and will release a new outlook around the end of the month.

Kenner, Green's representative, said in a Tuesday email she concurred with Payne's recommendation.

Pruitt said Green's office, which has hired the bond counsel and financial consultants for the offering, remains supportive of the project. She said in a statement later Wednesday that she has asked for "materials on market conditions" to be prepared in advance of a future municipal finance meeting.