Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights, eyes $7.5 billion valuation in IPO

Maintenance services company Core & Main Inc. said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of up to $7.5 billion in its initial public offering.

Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights, is looking to list on the New York Stock Exchange. It is owned by investment funds tied to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The private equity firm in 2017 bought the distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products from HD Supply Holdings.

Core & Main reported a 7% rise in net sales to $3.64 billion for the fiscal year that ended Jan. 31.

The company announced plans to go public in May and disclosed the size of the offering in an update Tuesday. It is offering around 34.9 million shares, expected to be priced between $20 and $23 each, which would translate into raising as much as $802.3 million.

CD&R will control about 79.6% of the total voting power of the company after the offering, Core & Main said in its filing.