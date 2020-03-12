Coronavirus could cost U.S. advertising industry billions

NEW YORK — The U.S. advertising industry could face steep losses as sports leagues cancel or postpone live events and consumers spend less while many stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, experts said on Thursday.

With companies widely expected to slash marketing budgets, the ad industry could see nearly $26 billion in lost revenue, or a 10.6% decline, Michael Nathanson, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, estimated in a research note on Thursday.

The coronavirus effect on live sports, one of the last remaining categories that continues to attract large audiences and therefore advertisers to traditional television, could "accelerate a meltdown" for TV advertising, said Richard Greenfield, a media analyst at Lightshed Partners.

Ad revenue losses will likely be seen first in the digital market dominated by Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. because the spending is more easily adjusted, followed by traditional media like TV, according to Nathanson.

The National Basketball Association said Wednesday it was suspending the current season after a player was diagnosed with coronavirus, and the National Hockey League said it was "evaluating the options" and expected to have further updates on Thursday about its season, which begins in September.

The PGA began its Players Championship golf tournament on Thursday as usual, but said it would continue to review the situation and give an update later in the day.

"This is an unprecedented situation that media networks have not planned for," Greenfield said.