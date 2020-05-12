Coronavirus crisis leads to largest U.S. consumer price decline since the Great Recession

That resulted in many indexes being based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published in April.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI dropped 0.4% in April, the largest decline since the series started in 1957. The so-called core CPI dipped 0.1% in March, which was the first drop since January 2010. April marked the first back-to-back fall in the core CPI since 1982.

Underlying inflation was depressed in April by a record 8.1% plunge in the cost of hotel and motel accommodation. It was also cheaper to fly last month, with the cost of airline fares tumbling a record 15.2% after decreasing 12.6% in March. Apparel dropped a record 4.7% last month after declining 2.0% in March.

Economists expect the broad deflationary trend to give way to higher inflation at least next year partly because of extraordinary measures by the Federal Reserve to cushion the economy’s fall, including programs to help keep companies afloat. A historic fiscal package of around $3 trillion and rebounding oil prices as producers cut output are also factors.

Lingering disruptions to the supply chain could see some goods remain in short supply, boosting prices, though that could be tempered by cheaper hotel and air travel.