Coronavirus deaths at Frontier nursing home in St. Charles climb to 11

Another resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation has died of COVID-19, bringing the number of dead there to 11 since the home first reported an outbreak March 23.

The latest death at the nursing home was a man in his 60s, according to St. Charles County, which reported 443 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths countywide on Saturday, including those at Frontier.

Another roughly 60 Frontier residents and a dozen employees have tested positive.

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures.

It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases and deaths.

