Coronavirus fear claims an unexpected victim — a popular beer brand

No, Corona beer has nothing to do with coronavirus, but apparently some people aren’t so sure.
As the COVID-19 coronavirus infection spreads worldwide, it’s claimed one of the world’s most popular beers as an unexpected victim, Bloomberg News reports.
Corona — a Mexican beer sold in the U.S. by Constellation Brands — has been the subject of memes and videos on social media. Bloomberg says marketing data also shows a plunge in “purchase intent among adults in the U.S.”
And the New York Post, citing a survey by 5W Public Relations, says a surprising 38 percent of beer drinkers insist they would not, under any circumstances, buy a Corona.
Shares of Constellation Brands also have been hit — dropping more than 15% in the past week — amid a broad market downturn.
Constellation Brands picked up a license to sell Corona in the U.S. in 2013 after regulators stepped in and required A-B InBev to divest those rights to satisfy antitrust concerns.