Coronavirus forces Warren Buffett to cancel 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Warren Buffett on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder weekend, the largest gathering in corporate America, because the safety of participants and the wider community was paramount.

The weekend, which Berkshire's billionaire chairman calls "Woodstock for Capitalists" and normally attracts more than 40,000 people, had been scheduled for May 1-3 in several locations across Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.

Buffett said "events have moved very fast" since he discussed the weekend in his Feb. 22 shareholder letter.

Berkshire's annual meeting will still be live-streamed on May 2 on Yahoo Finance, but shareholders cannot physically attend, and all surrounding events have been canceled. Omaha has about 468,000 people.

"Large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," Buffett said. "We won't ask this of our employees and we won't expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic."

Buffett's hand was forced after the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, countries and cities worldwide curbed large gatherings of people, and many other companies canceled events or moved them online.