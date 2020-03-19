Coronavirus layoffs push U.S. weekly jobless claims to 2½-year high

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 to a 2½-year high last week, as companies in the services sectors laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deterioration in the most timely labor market indicator, reported by the Labor Department on Thursday, offered a glimpse of what lies ahead as the country struggles to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus, which has upended life for Americans. Economists are expecting a recession by the second quarter, though some believe a downturn is already underway.

The coronavirus has crippled the transportation, leisure and hospitality industries, as well as the manufacturing sector.

“Today’s jobless claims data provide the confirmation, if it was needed, that the economy has just fallen over the cliff and is turning down into a recession,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. “Spending and jobs in the economy won’t come back until the virus counts of positive cases level out and people are once again free to roam the streets, frequent shops, bars and restaurants.”