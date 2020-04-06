Coronavirus muddies U.S. economic data as business closures push down response rates

According the BLS, the response rate for the household survey, from which the unemployment rate is calculated, had a 73 percent response rate in March, down about 10 percentage points in recent months.

The survey of establishments from which nonfarm payrolls are derived had a collection rate of 66 percent last month. That was about nine percentage points lower than average. The BLS also said personal interviews were suspended during the collection period for the safety of interviewers and respondents.

This survey period was in mid-March, when only a handful of states had implemented "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders.

"The unique nature of the coronavirus downturn means that the economic data will be less reliable than usual over the coming months," said Andrew Hunter, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in London. "Businesses forced to close won't respond to the BLS' surveys, and those that do will by definition be relatively less affected by the pandemic."

UPWARD BIAS?

BLS Commissioner William Beach acknowledged the challenges on Friday, but said in the case of March's employment report, they "still were able to obtain estimates from our two surveys that met BLS standards for accuracy and reliability."