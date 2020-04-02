Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett’s equity holdings

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic may have erased around $64 billion of value from Warren Buffett’s equity portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway Inc., setting up the conglomerate for one of the largest quarterly losses ever by an American company.

“The headline number will be ugly,” said James Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co. analyst with a “buy” rating on Berkshire, referring to net results.

Berkshire’s portfolio of U.S.-listed stocks, including Kraft Heinz Co., may have shrunk by 26% in the first quarter if Berkshire did no buying and selling, according to Refinitiv data and regulatory filings.

By contrast, the Standard & Poor’s 500 fell just 20%, and Berkshire’s own stock fell about the same.

Buffett urges investors to think long-term, focusing on Berkshire’s operating results and the intrinsic value of its stock holdings, some of which it has owned for decades.

In his Feb. 22 shareholder letter, Buffett said he expects the stocks to deliver “major gains,” albeit irregularly.

Still, the declines reflect challenges the pandemic poses even for Buffett, the world’s fourth-richest person according to Forbes magazine and among its most esteemed investors.