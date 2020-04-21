Coronavirus-related job losses hit U.S. black, Hispanic families hardest, studies find

Black and Hispanic families in the United States are taking the biggest income hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they are less prepared to withstand the blow, according to two studies released Tuesday.

Low-income workers, including people of color and those without a college degree, are more likely to report a job loss or a pay cut related to measures introduced to limit spread of the virus, according to a report published Tuesday by the Pew Research Center.

Hispanic workers are particularly vulnerable, with 61% saying they or someone in their household lost a job or saw their pay cut because of the pandemic, according to the Pew report, which is based on an April survey of 4,917 adults. That compares to 44% of black workers and 38% of white workers.

Minorities are also more likely to struggle after losing a job, the study showed. Only 29% of Hispanics and 27% of black adults said they had rainy day funds that would cover their bills for up to three months, compared to 53% of white adults.