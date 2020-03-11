Coronavirus shifts U.S. recession debate from ‘if’ to ‘what shape’?

NEW YORK — Until recently, economists were debating what it would take for the U.S. economy to fall into a recession. But after taking a cue from markets, the conversation for some economists has shifted from whether there will be a sharp downturn, to figuring out what shape the recovery could take.

BMO Capital Markets fixed income strategists Dan Krieter and Dan Belton said in a note last week their base case had been for recession in 2020. But that "no longer seems to even be a debate. Rather, the real question now seems to be what kind of recovery the market can expect."

"It’s going to be a significant economic slowdown," Krieter said on Wednesday.

Many economists still think a recession may be averted. But they nonetheless expect the downside effects of the virus to linger, leading to a slower comeback for the U.S. economy.

The optimistic "V-shaped" recovery some had previously predicted, in which the U.S. economy rebounds quickly after facing a temporary disruption to some supply chains, is looking less likely now that the virus has spread beyond China, said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics for Bank of America Securities. Instead, recession chances are rising as the novel coronavirus spreads across the globe, taking a human toll and leading governments to take drastic steps to limit its reach.

"The trajectory we have penciled in is a deep 'U shape' where the bottom is quite low, flirting with recession levels," Meyer said. That projection assumes that consumer spending will take a hit, business investments will be delayed and overall economic activity will be held back because of the virus, said Meyer.