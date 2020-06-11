Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying U.S. officials

Juan, a Grimmway employee who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of losing his job, said at one point so many workers were out sick his shift dwindled to a third of the needed workers.

“They made some announcements to stay six feet apart but that’s basically impossible when you are loading boxes onto the same pallet,” said Juan, who tested positive for coronavirus himself though he showed no symptoms. “Obviously you are going to be close to your co-workers.”

Grimmway declined to say how many workers had tested positive for the virus and said it has seen no issues of absenteeism. When a worker falls ill, the company talks to everyone working on that particular shift or department and offers company-funded COVID testing, Grimmway said in a statement.

‘Get ahead of this’

On May 19 the U.S. Agriculture Department and Food and Drug Administration said the government could use the Defense Production Act to keep fruit and vegetable lines moving. The act would give companies some liability protection if workers fall sick.