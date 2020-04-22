Coronavirus will deplete the Social Security, Medicare reserves sooner than projected

Medicare, the health care program for older Americans, could face both a revenue hit and a significant increase in hospitalization costs, and the reckoning for trust fund depletion could come considerably sooner.

Under a "high-cost" scenario, the Medicare hospital trust fund would be depleted in 2023.

"It is also possible that the experience could be even worse than that," one of the administration officials told reporters on a conference call. "It truly is too early to say exactly what the impacts are. But you are correct in that they are generally going to be worse than presented under the immediate assumptions."

Depletion of Social Security and Medicare reserves does not mean that benefits stop altogether, because there is an assumption that tax revenues will continue to be collected.

Under the current pre-pandemic projections, continuing tax revenues would allow Social Security to pay 79% of scheduled benefits in 2035 and Medicare could pay 90% of total hospital insurance benefits in 2026.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that the programs, which make up the federal government's two largest expenditures, "remain secure," but added that the Trump administration was "working around the clock" to mitigate long-term negative economic impacts from the pandemic.

