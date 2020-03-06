Coronavirus wreaks financial havoc as infections near 100,000

Moves by some major economies including the United States to cut interest rates and pledge billions of dollars to fight the epidemic have done little to allay fears about the spread of the virus and the economic fallout with supply chains crippled around the world, especially in China.

"There's concern that while there has been a response from the Fed, given the nature of the problem, is this something the central bank can really help with?" said John Davies, G10 rates strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in London.

Sinking markets

European stocks continued their slide after the Japanese market dropped to a six-month low, with 97% of shares on the Tokyo exchange's main board in the red.

Airline and travel stocks have been among the worst affected as people canceled non-essential travel. Norwegian Air Shuttle , the hardest-hit stock among European carriers, has fallen almost 70% since the start of February.

U.S. stock index futures dropped sharply over fears about the epidemic, which has prompted a sharp cut to global economic growth forecasts for 2020. The benchmark S&P 500 looked set to close out the week more than 10% below its record-high close on Feb. 19.