Coronvirus outbreak upends deal discussions for KSDK’s parent company

Yet without referring to them by name, Tegna said on Sunday those two parties had not signed confidentiality agreements to enable due diligence, and had not delivered any information on financing sources.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential details of the negotiations. Apollo, Gray, Allen, Najafi and Trinity Broadcasting Network did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The board has been, and remains, willing to consider transactions that create compelling value, and our focus now is on helping management navigate through an unprecedented environment,” Tegna Chairman Howard Elias said in a statement.

Tegna’s announcement is a blow to Standard General, a hedge fund that owns roughly 9.7% of Tegna and has been calling for it to sell itself. Standard General is asking Tegna shareholders to vote for its five nominees to Tegna’s 12-member board in the company’s annual shareholder meeting on April 30.

Standard General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.