Corporate group urges officials consider Trump's removal 'to preserve democracy'

WASHINGTON — The head of a major U.S. business group that represents 14,000 companies including Exxon Mobil Corp., Pfizer Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp. urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol.

National Association of Manufacturers Chief Executive Jay Timmons said Trump "incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. ... Vice President (Mike) Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

Trump has 14 days remaining in office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

The mayhem at the Capitol forced Congress to temporarily postpone a session to certify Biden's victory.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump, who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost, addressed thousands of supporters near the White House, repeating unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him due to widespread fraud and irregularities.