Cortex, LaunchCode partner on geospatial training program for veterans

ST. LOUIS — The Cortex Innovation Community and tech nonprofit LaunchCode are partnering to train veterans for careers in geospatial work, an industry local leaders have tapped as key for the St. Louis region's future.

The pilot program will teach technical skills to veterans with high-level security clearance and match them with companies. The goal, officials said, is to grow the talent pool with security clearance — which can take up to three years to obtain — and help veterans transition to civilian life.

Up to 45 veterans will be in the first cohort. The Berges Family Foundation has donated $250,000 to kick start the program, which starts this fall. Cortex and LaunchCode said they will fundraise to pay for additional costs.

Companies interested in hiring graduates can sign up with LaunchCode for more information.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.