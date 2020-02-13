Cortex names Fiorello as new president and CEO

ST. LOUIS — The Cortex Innovation Community on Thursday announced Sam Fiorello as its new president and CEO.

Fiorello will assume his new duties March 30, replacing Dennis Lower, who announced his departure early last year after leading Cortex since 2010.

Fiorello previously was the chief operating officer and senior vice president of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, the world’s largest independent nonprofit research institute dedicated to plant science, Cortex officials said in a statement.

Henry Webber, chairman of the board for Cortex and executive vice chancellor at Washington University, said Fiorello was chosen because he's "a proven action-oriented leader with deep ties to the innovation community."

Fiorello is tasked with establishing St. Louis as a national technology hub by commercializing university and corporate research, and growing the regional startup community, among other priorities.