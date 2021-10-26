 Skip to main content
Cortex names first African American to lead board of directors
Cortex names first African American to lead board of directors

June McAllister Fowler

June McAllister Fowler is chairwoman of the Citizens for Modern Transit Board of Directors.

ST. LOUIS — Cortex Innovation District has named June McAllister Fowler as the new chair of its board of directors, becoming the first African American and first woman to helm the group.

Her appointment comes as the St. Louis tech district is finalizing a new diversity and inclusion strategy. Fowler replaces Henry "Hank" Webber, who is stepping down after four years. 

“June Fowler has a deep understanding of Cortex’s mission, history, and aspirations for the future,” Cortex CEO Sam Fiorello said in a statement. ”June understands Cortex’s opportunities and challenges and has extensive strategic planning experience and a passion for advancing equitable economic growth in our region. I look forward to working closely with June to advance Cortex’s mission.”

Fowler, 65, serves as BJC HealthCare's senior vice president of communications, marketing and public affairs. She also is board chair of KIPP St. Louis and sits on the boards of Citizens for Modern Transit, Lambert St. Louis Lambert International Airport and The Muny. She previously served as director of St. Louis County's department of planning. 

Fowler's term will run through December 2022. 

