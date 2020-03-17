Costco buys logistics firm Innovel for $1 billion
Views Of A Costco Store Ahead Of Earns

Customers enter and exit a Costco Wholesale Corp. store in Mount Prospect, Ill., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012.  Photographer: Tim Boyle/Bloomberg

 Tim Boyle

Costco Wholesale Corp. said on Tuesday it had acquired Innovel Solutions for $1 billion, as the membership-only retailer beefs up its final-mile delivery of bulky products across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The purchase, first reported by Reuters, is part of Costco’s efforts to focus on growing its online sales of products such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions and fitness equipment.

Innovel, which has serviced Costco since 2015, was previously owned by Sears-operator Transform Holdco LLC and will continue to serve Sears and its existing third-party customers.

Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer rose 3.5% in morning trade. 

