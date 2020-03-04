Costco partners with SSM Health’s pharmacy benefit manager

CREVE COEUR — Costco has purchased a minority equity interest in SSM Health’s pharmacy benefit management company, SSM announced Tuesday.
The PBM, Navitus Health Solutions, serves more than 6 million people in the U.S., according to Creve Coeur-based SSM Health.
“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Costco, a global organization, and to expand our reach and help millions more individuals and families have access to affordable prescription drug coverage,” SSM Health president and CEO Laura Kaiser said in a statement.
The deal includes the Navitus subsidiary Lumicera Health Services.
Terms were not disclosed.