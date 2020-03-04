You are the owner of this article.
Costco partners with SSM Health’s pharmacy benefit manager
CREVE COEUR — Costco has purchased a minority equity interest in SSM Health’s pharmacy benefit management company, SSM announced Tuesday.

The PBM, Navitus Health Solutions, serves more than 6 million people in the U.S., according to Creve Coeur-based SSM Health.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Costco, a global organization, and to expand our reach and help millions more individuals and families have access to affordable prescription drug coverage,” SSM Health president and CEO Laura Kaiser said in a statement.

The deal includes the Navitus subsidiary Lumicera Health Services.

Terms were not disclosed.

SSM Health logo
