Costco says coronavirus sparking surge in buying, can’t keep up with some demand

Costco Wholesale Corp. said on Thursday concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have prompted customers to stock up on essentials, including disinfectants, forcing the warehouse operator to replenish certain items frequently.

The company has lately been seeing a surge in traffic as customers line up at its U.S. stores, similar to the holiday season, which has forced it to place quantity limits on some products.

Some of the frequently purchased items include bleach, bottled water, dry grocery items, sanitizing wipes, sanitizers and water filtration products.

“We’re getting deliveries daily, but still not enough given the increased levels of demand on certain key items,” Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told analysts, and added that shopping frequency has been off the charts.

Costco said its February comparable sales, on an adjusted basis, rose 11.7%, adding that concerns related to the virus outbreak had boosted comparable sales by about 3%. The company added the rise in traffic has been continuing into March.

“Given its bulk retailer pure-play status, we see Costco as the primary beneficiary of the widespread coronavirus-related consumer stockpiling,” CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson told Reuters.