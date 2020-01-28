Countdown to recession: What an inverted yield curve means

NEW YORK — A dramatic rally in Treasuries this week led some key parts of the U.S. yield curve to reinvert, a signal that has traditionally been bearish for the U.S. economy.

The curve between two-year and five-year notes inverted on Monday for the first time since December, and the three-month, 10-year curve briefly turned negative on Tuesday for the first time since October.

Long-dated yields dropped as fears over the economic impact of China’s coronavirus led investors to seek out safe-haven assets.

The move has offset optimism heading into the year that growth and inflation would pick up, after the United States and China in December agreed to de-escalate their trade war.

The gap between three-month and 10-year yields is closely watched. An inversion, when 10-year yields fall below those on three-month bills, has in the past been a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two years.

This part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Still, while a recession may be likely to follow, the timing is uncertain, and loose monetary policy globally could result in any downturn taking longer to materialize.