County Port Authority contributes $1 million to local loan fund

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Port Authority is adding another $1 million to a zero-interest loan fund set up by area banks and economic development agencies, bringing the local pool of funds up to $2.25 million.

The zero-interest loans are intended to provide up to $5,000 for working capital for any businesses in the city or county, with repayment over two years. Officials at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership hope the loan can help serve as a bridge until more money begins flowing to employers through the emergency Small Business Administration loan program approved by Congress.

UMSL hosting webinar on using new Paycheck Protection Program Bank representatives and small business resource experts will help explain how to apply for a forgivable loan.

The bridge funding is designed to offer immediate capital and draw businesses to Partnership staff who can connect them to lenders and resources that will "lead them to the federal funding," Crim said at a Port Authority meeting Thursday.

Crim, however, acknowledged that the emergency federal lending programs President Donald Trump signed into law late last month have yet to get cash into business owners' hands and demand is extremely high. Congress has already begun talking about adding to the funds with another stimulus bill.

"People haven't gotten any money yet from these programs," Crim said. "On the federal level, the program is oversubscribed."