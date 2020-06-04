Court blocks sales of Bayer’s dicamba-based weedkiller

Bayer AG has been blocked from selling its dicamba-based weedkiller in the United States after an appeals court rejected a federal regulator’s permit for the product.

A three-judge panel ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) substantially understated the risks related to the use of dicamba which is found in herbicides made by Bayer and its rivals.

Environmental groups, which filed a lawsuit in 2018, wanted the court to force the EPA to cancel its approval of Monsanto’s dicamba-based XtendiMax product, arguing it not only harms nearby crops and plants but wildlife as well.

Bayer inherited this and other lawsuits two years ago as a result of its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto.

The ruling also blocks the selling of other dicamba-based herbicides such as BASF’s Engenia and Corteva Agriscience’s FeXapan.

Both Bayer and BASF said they did not agree with the judgment issued on Wednesday.

Bayer said the ruling relates to the EPA’s 2018 registration decision, which expires in December and it was working to obtain a new EPA registration for the weedkiller for 2021 and beyond.