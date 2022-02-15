Court rules for Post-Dispatch owner in board fight with hedge fund

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the Post-Dispatch got a little help in its fight against a hostile takeover Tuesday.

A Delaware court ruled in favor of Iowa-based Lee Enterprises’ move in December to reject New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s board nominees on procedural grounds.

Alden attempted to nominate new board members last year at the same time it was trying to get the board to accept its offer to buy the company at $24 per share. After Lee rejected the offer as too cheap and the nominations as improper, Alden sued, alleging its board nominees were illegally ignored.

Alden brushed off Tuesday’s decision, putting out a statement urging shareholders to block the reelection of the two key board members it had hoped to replace. If the board members don’t win approval of a majority of shareholders, they have to resign, Alden said.

“Our ‘Vote No’ campaign will act as a referendum on this entrenched duo’s many failures,” the statement read, “and will act as a platform for stockholders to send a clear message that the corporate governance at Lee must be rectified.”

In its own statement, Lee dismissed the campaign as another stunt in service of a cut-rate takeover plan. “We have confidence that Lee’s shareholders will see through these disingenuous arguments,” the company said.

Lee shares rose $1.44 or about 4% to close at $36.94 on the day.

