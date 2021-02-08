COVID-19 hammers RGA earnings

CHESTERFIELD —Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, grew premiums and revenues last year, but posted deep drops in earnings on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic boosted claims.

Fourth-quarter premiums rose $274 million or 9% to $3.26 billion over the same period in the year prior. Year-end figures boomed $400 million or 4% to $11.69 billion over 2019.

Revenues showed similar growth, rising by $358 million or 9% to $4.14 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, and by $296 million or 2% to $14.6 billion on the year.

At the same time, fourth-quarter earnings dropped $103 million or 44% to $132 million over the same period the year prior. Year-end income tumbled $455 million or 52% to $415 million over 2019.

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results were negatively impacted by a significant level of COVID-19 mortality claim costs, resulting in earnings that were lower than would have been expected in a normal quarter and year," president and CEO Anna Manning said in a press release.