COVID-19 outbreak hits Rantoul, Illinois meat processing plant

“Since this happened, we’ve reevaluated the process and chemicals to make sure we’re using the most effective ones in the plant,” he said.

Now, the plant’s common areas, restrooms and locker rooms are sanitized at least three times a day, and employees are given a health screening when they come to work and provided a mask, Jacobsen said.

Further, the plant has slowed down line processing speeds by one-half, he said, to both give employees more space to work and to accommodate a drop in employees.

“Employees are crowded so close together because of line speeds,” Jacobsen said.

And the company is allowing employees to decide if they want to come to work or not, regardless if they have tested positive for the virus.

“We have more than 40 percent of employees that have chosen not to come to work, because they are afraid .. and they are protecting their families,” Jacobsen said, “and we’re doing the best we can without them and not penalizing them in any way.”

Health officials from the Champaign-Urbana Health District visited the plant on April 27, 28 and 29, he said, and found operations to be in full compliance with their recommendations to mitigate the spread.