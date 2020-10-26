COVID-19 testing expanded at Affinia site in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Affinia Healthcare announced Monday that the Missouri National Guard will provide COVID-19 tests at Affinia's south St. Louis location.

It is part of community testing organized through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in response to increased COVID-19 transmission in the region.

"The increase in COVID-19 positive cases and hospital admissions in the State of Missouri requires immediate action," Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia's senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "Affinia Healthcare is honored to be selected by our federal and state governments as the 'surge' COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis."

Testing will take place at Affinia's 3930 South Broadway location on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Nov. 3. Individuals seeking tests should register ahead of time at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will also be available.

