COVID-19 testing expanded at Affinia site in south St. Louis
COVID-19 testing brisk in St. Louis

Rebekah Sheldon, a licensed practical nurse for Affinia Healthcare, prepares to swab a motorist on Friday, July 17, 2020, at a combined walk-ip and drive- thru testing location at the health system's South Broadway office. Cars lined up for several blocks to get free testing with no appointment necessary, prompting about 130 individual tests administered before afternoon. "We're always busy here," said Michelle Radomski, asst. Vice President of Heath Center Operations.

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Affinia Healthcare announced Monday that the Missouri National Guard will provide COVID-19 tests at Affinia's south St. Louis location.

It is part of community testing organized through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in response to increased COVID-19 transmission in the region.

"The increase in COVID-19 positive cases and hospital admissions in the State of Missouri requires immediate action," Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia's senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "Affinia Healthcare is honored to be selected by our federal and state governments as the 'surge' COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis."

Testing will take place at Affinia's 3930 South Broadway location on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Nov. 3. Individuals seeking tests should register ahead of time at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will also be available.

