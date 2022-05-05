COVID claims sink RGA earnings

CHESTERFIELD — COVID-19 claims sunk first quarter profits for Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America, executives said on Thursday.
RGA, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, reported a net loss of $63 million, compared to a profit of $139 million during the same quarter last year. Revenues fell to $3.93 billion, from $4.12 billion, for the quarter that ended on March 31.
"This was a very good start to the year, and despite a meaningful level of COVID-19 mortality claims, many of our businesses performed well, and our investment results were favorable," President and CEO Anna Manning said in a statement.
The company's earnings call is scheduled for 9 a.m. Central time on Friday.