 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID rate spurs Schnucks to tell employees to wear masks at St. Louis, St. Louis County stores

  • 0
Masks are back

Liquor manager Rory Akers, prepares his weekly order, at the Schnucks in Wildwood on Monday, July 26, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Schnuck Markets Inc. has begun requiring employees and vendors at its stores in St. Louis and St. Louis County to wear masks as the rate of COVID-19 cases rises. 

The new directive affects all employees and vendors, regardless of vaccination status, in the two jurisdictions. Stores in other St. Louis-area counties are not affected.

Schnucks is requiring face masks in counties where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers COVID-19 community levels to be “high," according to the grocer's website. 

Customers are not required to wear masks, though Schnucks said it strongly recommends them.

The mask requirements comes as coronavirus rates are increasing.

People are also reading…

Click here for a full list of Schnucks stores requiring masks. 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News