COVID rate spurs Schnucks to tell employees to wear masks at St. Louis, St. Louis County stores

Schnuck Markets Inc. has begun requiring employees and vendors at its stores in St. Louis and St. Louis County to wear masks as the rate of COVID-19 cases rises.

The new directive affects all employees and vendors, regardless of vaccination status, in the two jurisdictions. Stores in other St. Louis-area counties are not affected.

Schnucks is requiring face masks in counties where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers COVID-19 community levels to be “high," according to the grocer's website.

Customers are not required to wear masks, though Schnucks said it strongly recommends them.

The mask requirements comes as coronavirus rates are increasing.

Click here for a full list of Schnucks stores requiring masks.

