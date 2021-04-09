COVID scuttles $300 million Midtown project in heart of SLU campus

ST. LOUIS — Citing COVID-19's economic impact, a respected developer has walked away from a $334 million office, restaurant, apartment and hotel project in the heart of St. Louis University's campus.

Cullinan Properties, the developer behind Streets of St. Charles and the Lofts@Euclid rehab in the Central West End, said plans for its "Iron Hill" project at Chouteau Avenue and Grand Boulevard was no longer feasible after prospective tenants for the development opted not to expand in the wake of the pandemic.

"The project we initially envisioned and the timeline for completing the project were greatly altered by COVID-19," a Cullinan spokeswoman said in a statement. "We could not commit to meet the initial timeline and pricing we agreed to before COVID-19 with such an unexpected interruption in new store openings and business expansions, which had a great financial impact on the project."

St. Louis University has for years owned the vacant 14-acre site, one of the largest pieces of open ground in the Central Corridor.