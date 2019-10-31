Jefferson City-based Cowley Distributing Inc. has notified the state that it plans to eliminate jobs as the company sells its wholesale operation.
The buyer, American News Company, is expected to hire back some of the 115 people affected by the job cuts, according to the notice, but it did not include an exact amount.
Cowley, a regional magazine wholesaler that operated in a nine-state region, said in the notice that 58 employees in Maryland Heights will be affected, along with 16 in Springfield, 36 in Jefferson City and five in Cape Girardeau.
American News Company is a magazine wholesaler headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. It has 1,500 employees across 30 states.
The company announced last month that it agreed to acquire Cowley Distributing’s wholesale magazine and book distribution business. The purchase does not include any of Cowley Distributing’s retail bookstores.
The layoffs take effect on Dec. 31.