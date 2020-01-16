Coworking company will expand to Clayton this summer

CLAYTON — Serendipity Labs, a company that rents flexible work space, will open an office here this summer.

The location is one of six new spaces the Rye, New York-based company announced Thursday. Serendipity Labs focuses on secondary and suburban markets, rather than major downtown locations.

Coworking businesses offer work space and amenities for rent, including, for example, a mailbox, a dedicated desk, a conference room or a private office.

The St. Louis region has at least 20 such spaces, stretching from Fenton to Belleville. They serve a broad community, from small businesses and startups to attorneys, engineers, artists and people who work remotely for large companies.

The new, 16,700-square-foot location is at 8112 Maryland Avenue in Clayton.

With the six new locations the company announced Thursday, it will have over 40 in the U.S. It is also in the process of opening 25 locations in the U.K.

