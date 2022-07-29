Crestwood advances Lux Living apartment development planned for Watson Road

CRESTWOOD — The Board of Aldermen this week gave preliminary approval to developer Lux Living's plans for 276 apartments and commercial space.

Lux Living, through its CWD Equity LLC entity, filed plans to build the apartments and over 12,000 square feet of retail and commercial at 8800 Watson Road. The apartments would span three buildings, plans show.

The Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved Lux Living's rezoning request and preliminary development plan. Crestwood's planning and zoning board will need to approve a final development plan to ensure it is "substantially the same" as the preliminary design, said City Administrator Kris Simpson, who did not have information about a construction timeline.

Lux Living, led by brothers Victor Alston and Sid Chakraverty, is one of the biggest apartment developers in the region. But it has generated controversy over its business practices, including tactics to impede a competing developer as well as tenant complaints about poor management at their properties.

Wohlfahrt Holdings owns the 12-acre Crestwood property, which currently houses Victory Raceway indoor go-karting and a Social Security administration office, among other tenants.

It is not clear if Lux Living has the property under contract to buy or if Wohlfahrt Holdings is involved in the project. Jason Wohlfahrt, who is listed on incorporation documents, did not respond to a request for comment.

Lux Living did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hoefer Welker is the architect on the project.