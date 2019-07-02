After four decades in business, Creve Coeur Camera is closing its last camera store and holding a going out of business sale.
The St. Louis County-based retailer at 12747 Olive Blvd., which sells cameras, lenses and camcorders, said in an email to customers Monday that it's holding a going out of business sale.
"The camera business has been tough, so rather than fighting it…we are closing it, " the retailer said in the email to customers, adding all its inventory is going on sale. "After 40 years, we had made the decision to take our business another direction."
The School of Imaging, renamed St. Louis School of Imaging, and the company's photo trips will continue, the email said.
Creve Coeur Camera had eight stores in the St. Louis region as recently as 2017 but closed its other locations in recent years as it faced competition from Amazon and other online websites, its owner previously told the Post-Dispatch.
In 2017, Stephen Weiss, owner and president of Creve Coeur Camera, said shoppers would often come in to his stores to look at equipment but buy on Amazon because it was cheaper than buying at his stores, a practice retailers call “showrooming.”
“It makes a huge difference,” Weiss said then about competing against Amazon’s prices, which at the time didn't include sales tax in Missouri. “It kills us.” Amazon later began collecting sales tax in the state.
