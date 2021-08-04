Creve Coeur pet food company acquired by Belgian private equity firm

CREVE COEUR — Whitebridge Pet Brands is getting bought out.
The Creve Coeur-based natural pet food company said in a release Wednesday it’s been acquired by Belgian private equity firm NXMH. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Whitebridge formed in January 2015 from a merger of Cloud Star, a pet treat maker, and Petropics, the maker of Tiki Cat and Tiki Dog food. It has since acquired several other companies in the industry.
"Our team shares a passion for pets and the belief that natural and minimally processed nutrition positively impacts the health and happiness of dogs and cats," said Whitebridge CEO Olivier Amice in a statement. “We are now very excited to join forces with NXMH alongside their other international petfood businesses.”
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
