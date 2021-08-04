 Skip to main content
Creve Coeur pet food company acquired by Belgian private equity firm
0 comments

Creve Coeur pet food company acquired by Belgian private equity firm

{{featured_button_text}}

CREVE COEUR — Whitebridge Pet Brands is getting bought out. 

The Creve Coeur-based natural pet food company said in a release Wednesday it’s been acquired by Belgian private equity firm NXMH. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Whitebridge formed in January 2015 from a merger of Cloud Star, a pet treat maker, and Petropics, the maker of Tiki Cat and Tiki Dog food. It has since acquired several other companies in the industry.

"Our team shares a passion for pets and the belief that natural and minimally processed nutrition positively impacts the health and happiness of dogs and cats," said Whitebridge CEO Olivier Amice in a statement. “We are now very excited to join forces with NXMH alongside their other international petfood businesses.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Exxon vote highlights growth of green investing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morton Salt lays off 40% of employees at its Chicago headquarters under new owner
Local Business

Morton Salt lays off 40% of employees at its Chicago headquarters under new owner

Morton Salt, the 173-year-old Chicago company recently purchased by a California investment firm, laid off 120 employees at its downtown headquarters this week, slashing its office staff by 40%. The downsizing decision follows Morton Salt’s $3.2 billion sale in April to Stone Canyon Industries, a global industrial holding company that has quickly established itself through acquisitions as the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports