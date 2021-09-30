Creve Coeur pharmacy agrees to pay $1.1 million to settle federal civil complaint

They failed to ensure that patients receiving fentanyl-based pain medications really needed them, the complaint says.

They also filled prescriptions from Dr. Philip Dean, a neurologist 45 miles away in Warrenton, when they knew Dean was having an intimate relationship with at least one woman who was also receiving prescriptions from him. Dean pleaded guilty in 2018 to making false statements to the Medicare and Medicaid programs and to illegally distributing prescription opioids.

In the consent decree, the pharmacy, at 10420 Old Olive Street, agreed not to prescribe the "holy trinity," and not to prescribe unsafe amounts of pain medications, as well as other measures.

Still pending is a federal lawsuit filed in February against Elizabeth Dembo, who was pharmacist-in-charge at Olive Street from Sept. 26, 2015, to March 5, 2018. The lawsuit makes many of the same accusations as in the complaint against Olive Street and Shlafshteyn. Dembo has denied the claims in court filings. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Lawyer Steve Holtshouser said most of Olive Street's problems stem from relying on Dembo, and the pharmacy didn't know "the extent to which Dembo was not living up to her professional obligations" He said the type of prescriptions at issue represented only a very small part of the independent pharmacy's business, and were prescribed by only a few doctors. He said the pharmacy and Shlafshteyn, who didn't have "the education and background to appreciate the nuances of the prescriptions," cooperated with the investigation.

