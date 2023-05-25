Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — The longtime operator of the Fabulous Fox Theatre will have complete ownership over the iconic institution, ending a yearslong dispute that may have threatened the future of the Grand Center venue.

Fox Associates, owned by Mary Strauss, Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, will buy out Foxland's interest in the land under the theater, consolidating ownership into one party and heading off a 2025 deadline that could have jeopardized the theater's future.

Financial details of the settlement were not released.

"We are thrilled that the Fabulous Fox Theatre will continue to bring world-class entertainment to St. Louis for generations to come,” Strauss said in a statement. “It has been a labor of love for our Strauss and Baudendistel families to be the custodians of this St. Louis treasure and national landmark for the past four decades and we look forward to a fabulous future.”

Fox Associates and Foxland both owned land under the theater, thanks to a 1926 lease agreement their predecessors made. Both had said that they were entitled to own the theater outright once that lease expires at noon on Jan. 14, 2025, and that the other company would have no ownership rights then.

“While our family had been looking forward to operating the theater for many years, we are happy with the result," Foxland's Charles Modlin said in a statement. "(We) believe the theater remains in good hands with Fox Associates, who we are confident will continue its important legacy of successfully operating one of the most magnificent historic theaters in the world.”

The dispute stemmed from a bizarre 1926 lease agreement in which Theatre Realty Co. and Sydney Real Estate Co. — the predecessors to Fox Associates and Foxland, respectively — agreed to have Theatre Realty erect a building on land both companies owned. The deal stipulated that Theatre Realty or its successor would lease the building from Sydney for 99 years until 2025 when Sydney or its successor would take possession of the operations and building. Sydney or its successor would receive $40,000 a year in lease payments.

For years, the two groups peacefully coexisted, and Fox Theatre operated as a movie palace until it went out of business in the late 1970s.

Fox Associates has operated the venue for 40 years after Strauss’ husband, Leon Strauss, bought the theater in 1981. Mary Strauss spearheaded a multimillion-dollar restoration of the property and later started a production company to bring Broadway shows, concerts and other entertainment acts to Fox Theatre. Suntrup and Noonan are children of Strauss’ other investors.

But the relationship between Fox Associates and Foxland began disintegrating in the 1990s before culminating in the 2021 lawsuit.

The groups were headed to trial next month before announcing Thursday that they had reached a settlement.