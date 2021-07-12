Custom suit retailer Indochino opens in Plaza Frontenac

Shoppers at Plaza Frontenac have a new place to buy a suit.

Custom menswear retailer Indochino recently opened its first St. Louis showroom at the mall, according to a news release.

The new location offers customers the opportunity to design their garments with the help of an expert “style guide,” have measurements taken and get the finished product shipped to their door a few weks later.

Custom suits start at $429 and custom shirts at $79, the release said.

Appointments can be made online at indochino.com/showroom/plazafrontenac.

The St. Louis location is Indochino’s second in Missouri. The first was opened on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza in 2019. The retailer lists nearly 70 locations in 28 states.

